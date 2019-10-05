Home

BETTY E. BARELA


1932 - 2019
Betty Barela, 87, of El Centro passed away on September 22, 2019 of natural causes at home surrounded by family. She was born on July 24, 1932 in Veguita, NM. Betty was a Migrant teacher, ESL teacher, and a Teachers aide for Calexico Unified School District. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Barela. She is survived by her son, Gil (Blanca) Barela of El Centro; daughter, Liz (Jim) Ramirez of San Diego, CA; granddaughter, Gianni (Marc) Wanaka, of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Giovanni Barela of San Diego, CA; great-grandsons, Austin and Cooper Wanaka. Family burial service will be held in New Mexico. Lovingly referred to as Betty the Red, she will be remembered for her fashion style and her loving way of always making everyone feel at home. She loved to entertain and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 5, 2019
