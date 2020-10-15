1/
BETTYE G. BENNETT
1929 - 2020
Bettye G. Bennett, 90, of Brawley, CA passed away peacefully at El Centro Regional Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020. Bettye was born on August 17, 1929 in Kirkland, Texas. She married Weldon "Ben" Bennett in Childress, Texas. In the early 50's Bettye and Weldon Bennett moved to Brawley where they raised a family and spent the rest of thier lives. Everyone to this day remembers Bettye when she worked at Mayfair and Vons markets. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Allie Shanks; her husband Weldon "Ben" Bennett. She is survived by her son Larry R. (Myrna) Bennett of Brawley, CA; sister Audean (Robert) Ham, Garland, TX; brothers Melvin (Julie) Shanks, El Paso, TX, Donald (Evelyn) Shanks, Childress, TX; grandsons Michael (Amy) Bennett, Escondido, CA, Jason (Jackie) Bennett, Escondido, CA, and great-great-grandsons. Services were private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 15, 2020.
