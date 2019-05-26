|
|
Bill Wendell, 81, of Pleasant View, UT passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1937 in El Centro, CA and later married Pat Haynie Wendell on July 12, 1957 in Brawley. Bill was an Imperial High School Class of 1955 graudate. He was active in Imperial Little League, Imperial Lions Club, Imperial Chamber of Commerce, Imperial Volunteer Fire Dept., Imperial City Council and Imperial FFA. Bill owned Bill's Weed Control, Wendell Transport Co. and Bill Wendell Video. Retired to move Hertz cars throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Fowler; father, Bill Wendell and mother, Isabell Wendell. Bill is survived by his spouse, Pat Wendell of 62 years marriage of Pleasant View, UT; sons, Nick (Robin) of Kingman, AZ and Karl (Merilee) of Pleasant View, UT; grandchildren, Rob, Matt, Brynn, Makelle and Tyler Wendell; great-grandchildren, Vance, Ava, Audrey, Nataleigh, Seamus, Bo, Lane and Koty. Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Assembly, Imperial, CA and will be officiated by Dan Bruce. Burial 12 noon at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro preceding 2 p.m. Memorial Service.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from May 26 to May 27, 2019