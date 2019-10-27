|
Billee Jean Lyall, 90, passed away peacefully at home October 10, 2019. Billee Jean OBrien grew up east of Brawley on the Butters Ranch with her parents, siblings and many relatives. She attended Magnolia Grammar School, graduated from BUHS in 1947, then graduated in 1950 with a Nursing Degree from Mercy Nursing College in San Diego. She returned to Brawley and married her high school sweetheart, William "Bill" Lyall. Bill and Billee Jean moved to Westmorland to raise their daughters and worked at the family business (Frank R Lyall & Son, Inc), eventually managing and owning the business. Billee Jean was involved in many activities and organizations during her life. She belonged to a womens sorority, frequently played bridge at the local womens club, hosted/attended many couples bridge nights, and volunteered as the sewing leader for Westmorland 4-H during her daughters many years as members. She cherished a good book and acquired an extensive collection of novels she shared with friends. In addition to reading she loved conquering crossword puzzles, the more challenging the better. The annual Doves charity event was extremely important to her. Her weekly spirited dominos game with friends at the Stockmans Club in Brawley became a favorite pastime later in life, and she looked forward to the rowdy Friday night Mexican dinners with many Brawley friends. Billee Jean and Bill traveled extensively, but her favorite was the annual, fun filled fishing trip to Redstone, Colorado where they reminisced and laughed with long time former Brawley friends. Billee Jean is survived by her daughters Dianna Kim Lyall from Ramona, Paige Anne Lyall from Laguna Beach, Jo Alison (Robert) Hibner from Hidden Valley Lake; sister, Mrs. Diane Miller from San Diego; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A service is not planned but in lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church Food Bank or .
