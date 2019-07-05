

Billie Jean Woodruff passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 in Brawley, CA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Billie was born on July 27, 1937 in Erick, Oklahoma to Bud and Lucille Martin. After moving to the Imperial Valley and residing for many years, she met and married John Woodruff in 1959. They were married for 24 years making their home in Brawley, CA where they raised their family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Woodruff; parents, Bud and Lucille Martin; brothers, Rev. Leon Martin, Ray Martin, Carroll (Bunk) Martin; sisters, Lena Robinson, Cecil Chastain, Joetta Martin; great-granddaughter, Kalin Ayala. She is survived by her children, Dorothy and Gary Wyatt, Kathy and Robert Prior, John Jr. and Christy Woodruff, Lorrie and Jose Ayala and James and Teri Woodruff; sisters, Alma Wright and Tempie Goldston. She was a "Granny" to 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Gravesite service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Assembly of God Church, 580 C Street, Brawley,CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from July 5 to July 7, 2019