Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Assembly of God Church
580 C Street
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLIE WOODRUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLIE JEAN WOODRUFF


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLIE JEAN WOODRUFF Obituary

Billie Jean Woodruff passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 in Brawley, CA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Billie was born on July 27, 1937 in Erick, Oklahoma to Bud and Lucille Martin. After moving to the Imperial Valley and residing for many years, she met and married John Woodruff in 1959. They were married for 24 years making their home in Brawley, CA where they raised their family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Woodruff; parents, Bud and Lucille Martin; brothers, Rev. Leon Martin, Ray Martin, Carroll (Bunk) Martin; sisters, Lena Robinson, Cecil Chastain, Joetta Martin; great-granddaughter, Kalin Ayala. She is survived by her children, Dorothy and Gary Wyatt, Kathy and Robert Prior, John Jr. and Christy Woodruff, Lorrie and Jose Ayala and James and Teri Woodruff; sisters, Alma Wright and Tempie Goldston. She was a "Granny" to 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Gravesite service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Assembly of God Church, 580 C Street, Brawley,CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.