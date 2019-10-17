|
Billy Bud Whitford, 90, of El Centro, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 9, 2019. Billy "Bill" was born on May 16, 1929 in Oakmulgee, OK. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines and after his discharge settled in California and worked for the Western Electric Company installing telephone equipment until he retired in 1992. He previously resided in Visalia, California and moved to El Centro in December 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morrill "Bud" and Gussie "Marie" Whitford and son, Nicolas. He is survived by his wife, Lucy of El Centro; daughter, Catherine of Visalia and son Billy of El Centro, along with 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Visalia at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 17, 2019