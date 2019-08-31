|
Birtie Loretta Starkey Staiger Davis 68, of N. Fort Myers, FL peacefully took her last breath of this life on August 21, 2019. Loretta was born in Forest City, AR to F.L. Starkey and Anna Marie Coin on March 18, 1951, which a birthday she proudly shared with her youngest granddaughter Deja. At the age of one Lorettas family moved to Madera, CA, then at the age of three her family moved to Brawley, CA. Where she grew up on the corner of H St.. Growing up she enjoyed fishing and boating with her family although she was not fond of eating the fish she caught! Loretta attended public schools including B.U.H.S. She also enjoyed gong to Brawley Assembly of God Church. In June of 1968 she married Theodore Staiger and together they had four beautiful children who survive her. To Birtie there was no greater joy on this earth than being a Grannie. In Brawley where she drove a school bus for 12 years was best known as Mrs. Birtie AKA (MOM) to the students that road her bus. One of the highlights of her career was being invited to drive a bus in LA for the 1984 Olympic Games. Birtie married James Davis on December 30, 1994 in Ft. Myers, FL. Together Jim and Birtie enjoyed traveling and attending several NASCAR and Indy 500 racing events. My MOM (Grannie) lived her life as an example to teach us all the golden rules of (Matt. 7-12) mom was the most loving, kind, gentle person on the planet and precious to all who knew her. She will greatly missed. Birtie was preceded in death by her parents, F.L. and Anna Marie Starkey; siblings, Bradford, Shirley, Loven and Chester. She is survived by her husband, James Davis; children, Michael Staiger, Audra (Tommy) Gastelo, Timothy Staiger and Dorothy Cosio; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral service will be from 8 to 10 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Tom Charlton of Full Gospel Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019