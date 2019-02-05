

Blanca M. Jimenez, 91, of Calexico, CA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Napa, CA. Blanca was born on July 12, 1927 in Mazatlan, Sinaoloa, MX. She married Aurelio A. Jimenez on June 16, 1946. Our beautiful, generous, loving, strong and amazing mother lived most of her life in Calexico. She loved gardening, cooking and caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, WWII veteran Aurelio A. Jimenez; daughter, Julia J. Ortiz; granddaughter, Nancy Jimenez; grandson, Ruben "Tiger" Ortiz and her 5 siblings. She is survived by daughter, Blanca Norma Jimenez (Ramirez); daughter, Veronica Jimenez-Kennon; son, Aurelio "Aggie" Jimenez; son, Richard Jimenez and their spouses; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. with rosary at 11:30 a.m. and mass at 12 p.m.; all will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary