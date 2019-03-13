|
|
Blavin Moe, 59, of El Centro passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1959 in Mexico. Blavin is survived by his daughters, Menesah, Chantel, Akrysha and Jaybez; son, Blavin; sisters, Letty, Janina and Lorraine, brothers, Rolando and Sam and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside Service will be Officiated by Pastor David Blanco on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 13, 2019