|
|
Bobbie Jean Dubbe, 89, entered the gates of Heaven on January 24th, 2020. She was born January 3, 1931 in Dallas, Texas to Maggie Lester and Abraham Lincoln "Tex" Cole, Jr. Bobbie's family moved to Long Beach, CA, where she followed in her father's footsteps as a talented stringed musician, playing the violin and viola. Bobbie met and followed the love of her life, Richard Dubbe to Imperial Valley, where they married on June 12, 1949 in Yuma, AZ. Bobbie treasured the many lifelong friends that she had the pleasure to work with over the years. Her first job was as a waitress at Thrifty's where she received awards for excellent customer service. She went on to work many years in her second job with the Imperial County Treasurer's Office, and returned to the county in her retirement to work in the elections department. Bobbie also loved the people she worked with in her third job with Stoker Company. Bobbie and her husband volunteered 30 years of service to the CUHS Great Spartan Band assisting their dear friend Jimmie Cannon. Bobbie headed the fundraising for numerous trips to New Orleans and Hawaii, welcoming hundreds of band students into her home for their candy sales. For almost as many years, Bobbie enjoyed fun times playing Bunco with three groups of friends. Bobbie treasured her travel adventures that included RVing across the country with her husband, many mother-daughter Disney trips with Connie, great trips with Valley Travelers, and summers at the beach with her family. Other passions included working on the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, going out to eat with family and friends, and watching all sporting events (in case you were wondering, Bobbie says, "GO 49ers!"). Bobbie's leaves a beautiful legacy of service to others, having touched countless lives with her easy laugh, helpful nature, and celebratory spirit. Bobbie loved to make others feel special, always sharing joyfully in birthdays, graduations, weddings, anniversaries, holidays and other celebrations. Her handwritten cards hold special memories for all who received them. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Robert and granddaughter, Nancy Dubbe. She is survived by her son, Richard Dubbe II (Laura); daughter, Connie Smith (Phillip); daughter-in-law, Claudia Dubbe; grandchildren, Richard Dubbe III (Giovanna Casillas), Ryan Dubbe (Kat), Vanessa Mair (Jeff), Angie Stinnet (Dan), Ronnie Stinnet, Rene Davila (Irina Benjamin) and Angie Galindo (Cesar); great-grandchildren, Madelyn Dubbe, Graham Mair, Jacob Stinnet, Emily Benjamin, Adam Davila, and Valencia Galindo. Bobbie will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma. At Bobbie's request, a formal service will not be held. Her wish is for her family and friends to celebrate her life by enjoying an outing that brings happy memories of her. Those who know Bobbie well also know that she loved her desert tortoises, Cagney and Lacey. A donation in Bobbie's memory may be made to the San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society (sdturtle.org), where her beloved pets now reside.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 2, 2020