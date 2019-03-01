Home

First Southern Baptist Church
401 W 14th St
Imperial, CA 92251
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
201 E. Gillet
El Centro., CA
Bobby C. Beal, 85, of Imperial passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from complications of Heart Failure at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 12, 1933 in Berryville, AR. He later married Dixie Snow on December 23, 1954. Bobby was employed at Holly Sugar for 42 years. He retired in 1999. Bobby also served in the US Army for 2 years. He enjoyed watching Nascar, going to the sand dunes, camping in the mountains and playing horseshoes with friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Nona Beal and brother, Leon Beal. Bobby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dixie of Imperial; daughters, Joyce (John) Goral of Yuma, AZ., Shelly (Dent) Deal of El Centro, Cindy Beal Lopez of Imperial; grandchildren, Amy Bonillas of Imperial, John Goral of Flagstaff, AZ., Jeremy Goral of Tucson, AZ., Brenden Lopez of Imperial, Rhea Schmidt of Playa Vista, CA. and Presile Lopez of Chico, CA; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be Officiated by Pastor Matthew Mincher on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery located at 201 E. Gillet, El Centro. A luncheon will be held following Services at First Southern Baptist Church in Imperial.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2019
