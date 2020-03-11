|
Bobby was born in Imperial on March 25, 1937. He was raised in Imperial and attended school there. Bob was the third child of Florence and Harold Plunkett. Bob and Carol were married over 50 years and had three children and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Florence Plunkett; his son Scott Plunkett; his sister and brother-in-law Jim and Beth Plunkett. He is survived by his wife Carol; sons Ronald (Melissa) Plunkett, John Plunkett; sister, Pat (Tony) Pavao; brother, Harold (Sandy) Plunkett; daughter-in-law, Renee Plunkett; grandchildren, Chelsey (Weston) Berg, Natasha (Jordon) Mack, Brielle Haller, Preston (Britney) Plunkett, Kamryn and (Chris) Roberts, LJ Plunkett , Julianne Plunkett, Caroline Plunkett and Gloree Plunkett. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mathew Mincher officiating, at First Southern Baptist Church, 401 West 14th St. in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 11, 2020