Home

POWERED BY

BOBBY PLUNKETT


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOBBY PLUNKETT Obituary
Bobby was born in Imperial on March 25, 1937. He was raised in Imperial and attended school there. Bob was the third child of Florence and Harold Plunkett. Bob and Carol were married over 50 years and had three children and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Florence Plunkett; his son Scott Plunkett; his sister and brother-in-law Jim and Beth Plunkett. He is survived by his wife Carol; sons Ronald (Melissa) Plunkett, John Plunkett; sister, Pat (Tony) Pavao; brother, Harold (Sandy) Plunkett; daughter-in-law, Renee Plunkett; grandchildren, Chelsey (Weston) Berg, Natasha (Jordon) Mack, Brielle Haller, Preston (Britney) Plunkett, Kamryn and (Chris) Roberts, LJ Plunkett , Julianne Plunkett, Caroline Plunkett and Gloree Plunkett. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mathew Mincher officiating, at First Southern Baptist Church, 401 West 14th St. in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOBBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -