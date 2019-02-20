Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Christ Community Church El Centro , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for BONNIE GAEDE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BONNIE GAEDE

Bonnie (Helen) Gaede, 80, of El Centro passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born March 13,1938 in Reedley, California, the third of seven children, five girls and two boys, to John and Nina Thiessen. During World War II the family lived in Sacramento, California, moving back to the Reedley area until 1949 when her father accepted employment with Lockheed Corporation. The family then moved to the Los Angeles area. Bonnie graduated from Canoga Park High School. She was employed by Pacific Telephone Company until her marriage to Bob Gaede from Reedley when he came into her life again in 1957 while visiting his sister in the Los Angeles area. Robert looked up the Thiessen family since he and Bonnie's brother Jon were best friends. Bonnie and Bob were married December 30, 1960, in Van Nuys, California. After their marriage they lived in Cimarron, Kansas, where her husband was a school teacher and coach. In 1964 he accepted a teaching and coaching position in the El Centro area. Bonnie, a stay at home mother at the time, began caring for other children in her home and teaching them about Jesus and His love for them. With so many requests for child care, her baby sitting grew to become a Christian Day Care Center where she worked with children teaching them the Word of God. After earning her AA, she was certified in Early Childhood Education. She became the owner and director of Gaede's Day Care Centers in El Centro, caring for children ages 0 to 12 years for 40 plus years. She believed early education is of priceless value. Working parents needed the security and confidence that their children were receiving adequate care to help them develop spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally and socially. She felt the children needed to have a Christian atmosphere with lots of love. Bonnie never really retired though she no longer operated the day care. A few children would still come to her home after school, she helped them with their homework assignments and she taught them about Jesus, Sunday School songs and Bible verses. Whether you were a child being dropped off or a parent dropping off or picking up their child, a cashier, a bagger at the grocery store, a fellow friend or a stranger, if you crossed paths with Bonnie Gaede, you heard the Gospel and were offered a place to stay if you ever needed one. On February 12, this outstanding woman was taken to be with her Lord and Savior. An outspoken, kind and generous woman she was. Bonnie lived a full life and offered help to anyone who needed it. Her mission was to shine a light for this dark world leading others to find hope in Jesus Christ. Matthew 5:16 "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven." Let us not mourn in sorrow, but rather find joy in the hope that she is in the presence of the Lord. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Robert; their five children and their families: Neina and Michael Davis, their three children: Megan and Antal Vegh, Caitlin and Keenan Scott and Joey, Virginia; Roberta and Kevin Bird, their four children: Ashley, Brett, Kristina and Hannah, El Centro; Marilyn and Brian Wiens, their two children: Annaliese and Benjamyn Wieler, and David, Half Moon Bay; John and Shelli Gaede, their six children: Caleb, Joshua, Michaela, Micah, Josiah and Camiah, Oregon; Robert "Matt" and Mandy Gaede, their four children: Tory, Malachi, Asher and Eilly, Imperial; her sisters and brothers, Kathy Hunt of Oregon, Jon and Glenna Thiessen of Colorado, Neina Thiessen and Norzetta Thiessen of El Centro, and Don and Jane Thiessen of BC, Canada; many nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nina Thiessen; sister, Charlotte Thiessen; brother-in-law, Donald Hunt and nephew, William Hunt. A Celebration of her life will be held at Christ Community Church in El Centro on February 24th from 4 to 6 p.m. Reception will follow at 1st Baptist Church gym. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.