BONNIE LORRAINE HOYT
1932 - 2020
Bonnie Lorraine Hoyt, 87, of Holtville, CA passed away due to congestive heart failure, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Holtville. Bonnie was born on August 15, 1932 in Clovis, NM. She was born Bonnie Lorraine Cook and married Alton Hoyt when she was 18 years old. She was a faithful servant at First Christian Church Holtville, now known as Cornerstone Community Church, for 70 years. She was preceded in death by her grand daughter, June Stephens and husband, Alton Hoyt. She is survived by sons George and Andy (Connie), Keith and daughter Beth Hoyt; grandchildern: Michael, Paul and Greg Hoyt, Amy Triguero, Andria Bullock (Dustin) and Ellen Brandt (Mark). She was Mema to 7 cherished great-grandchildren: Dawson Figueroa, Demi Vogel, Emerson Brandt, Austin Hoyt, Harper Brandt, Saxon Brandt, and Finn Brandt. Graveside Service to be held at a later date. The family suggests donations be made in honor of Bonnie to, Cornerstone Community Church of Holtville to the Youth Group or Imperial Valley Food Bank.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 30, 2020.
