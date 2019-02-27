|
|
Brent Lamar Minnix, 41, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in El Centro on September 15, 1977. Brent is survived by mother, Lorraine Moore of Brawley, CA; partner, Marisol Juarez of Brawley, CA; daughter, Chnya of Brawley, CA; son, Elijzye of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be Officiated by Rev. Avery Dees on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 27, 2019