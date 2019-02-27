Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
New Mount Olive Baptist Church
Brawley, CA
More Obituaries for BRENT MINNIX
BRENT LAMAR MINNIX


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BRENT LAMAR MINNIX Obituary
Brent Lamar Minnix, 41, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in El Centro on September 15, 1977. Brent is survived by mother, Lorraine Moore of Brawley, CA; partner, Marisol Juarez of Brawley, CA; daughter, Chnya of Brawley, CA; son, Elijzye of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be Officiated by Rev. Avery Dees on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 27, 2019
