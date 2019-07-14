

Brian Keith Foster, 55 of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on June 27, 2019. Brian was born on February 3, 1964 in Tucson, Arizona. He was raised in Brawley and attended the local elementary schools; graduating from Brawley Union High School in 1982. Growing up, Brian loved playing Little League Baseball and played high school baseball and football for the Brawley Wildcats. He was an active member of the Magnolia 4-H Club and president of Future Farmers of America, raising steers for the California Mid-Winter Fair. Brian attended The University of Arizona in 1982. He was a member and president of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agriculture. After college, Brian lived in San Diego and worked in the beef packing industry for the Foster owned, Cuyamaca Meat Packing Company. This experience led him to creating and managing a meat distributing company, Cowboy Beef. Eventually, Brian moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where he owned and managed the Corralitos Ranch and organized a successful dude ranch for guests to enjoy the beautiful trails while learning the history of the ranch. Brian enjoyed professional sports, particularly baseball. He liked reading biographies on famous athletes and sports stats. He was a talented writer and had a very unique writing style that was evident in his letters to friends and loved ones. He is well known for his sign-off signature, "BKF". Brian was a magnificent storyteller and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was quick-witted with a boisterous voice and a laugh that engaged anyone around him. Brian was fun, loving, and kind and was genuine about those he cared about. He never knew a stranger and his big personality had the town of Las Cruces knowing him by name. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Gary Leon Foster. He is survived by his mother, Glenda Foster; sisters Stacy Koegel, (Jim) Cooper and Christian. Joanne Castro, (Manuel) Maxximus, Gigi and Bridgett. A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. In honor of Brian, donations may be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502 or donate online at https://www.npcf.us/donate Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from July 14 to July 15, 2019