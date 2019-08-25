|
Bruce Cunningham, 62, of Brawley passed away on July 21, 2019 in Reno, NV. Bruce was born a beautiful baby. Other parents commented while he was still in the nursery, less than 1 week old. He grew up a typical boy, a pleasure to know and to associate with. My fondest memories of him, his brother and sisters were on Sunday mornings when we would take small outings to town for coffee, tea and soda then to our city park where the kids enjoyed playing on the park equipment. These weekly outings allowed me to bond more with them plus gave their mother a morning break. So we have four kids ranging from age 6 down to 1 year, Those outings remain as the joy of my life and best loved memories. Bruce, from a very young age, had a strong interest in cars and their workings. He was always with me anytime I working on mine. He kept that interest and his first paying job was as a lawn mower technician. He briefly attended the local JR college until he attended an auto repair trade school in San Diego, CA. He worked several automotive jobs in general before moving to Reno and permanent employment with a large Toyota dealer. He annually went to Toyota new model school to keep up with changes and then served as instructor for all the other technicians. He was a Master Toyota Technician for years until a back disability forced him to retire when the Toyota dealership let him go about 3 years ago. Through his total life, both personal and professional, he remained a perfectionist in all his daily dealings. I was always proud of him and know that God will take care of him and reward him. With sincere Love, Bruce's dad. Kenneth F. Cunningham and family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick W. Cunningham; aunts, Norma Allen, Diane Bauman and Billie Alexander. Bruce is survived by his father, Kenneth F. Cunningham; mother, Maida A. Cunningham; sister, Laura L. Marsh of Denver, CO, sister, Judy A. Oefelein (Tom) of Maiden, NC - near Charlotte, NC; aunt, Nedra Hatherill, Jamul, CA, numerous cousins, Lindsay L. Marsh, Kendra Hatherill, Dana (Cory) Risvold, Kyle Allen, Tim Allen, Phyllis Alexander and Mike Alexander. No services will be held
