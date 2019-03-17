|
Bruce Hermsmeier, 67, of La Mesa passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Bruce started teaching in Westmorland in 1979. He taught 4th grade for 4 years and 8th grade for 2 years. In 1985 he married Dorcas Tuttle, and moved to San Diego where he taught 7th and 8th grade math at San Ysidro Middle school, until he retired on disability in 2005. Bruce loved his Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading and studying his Bible. He enjoyed hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and singing hymns with his daughter. He is truly rejoicing and enjoying his new home in heaven with His Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ. Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Singing Hills Memorial Park,2800 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Venmo [email protected] Hermsmeier.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2019