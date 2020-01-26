|
|
The Lord called home Bulah Mae Goff, 89, of Heber, California on Wednesday, January 9, 2020 from a stroke. She was born on February 9, 1930 in Continental, Arizona. Bulah was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Goff; her two sons, Billy and Gene Goff; her father and mother, Thomas and Lela Shelton; and two brothers, Lloyd and Bobby Gene Shelton. She is survived by her two sons, Mike (Susan) Goff of El Centro; Tommy (Gloria) Goff of San Diego; six grandchildren, Kayla (Darryl Richardson) Goff of El Centro; Deandra (Jorden) Tucker of El Centro; Breanna (Ryan McCarter) Goff of Las Vegas; Brian (Joann Ruiz) Goff of Reno; Rennea Goff of Alaska; and Jeremy (Jessica) Goff of Oregon; and five great-grandchildren, Hayley McCarter of Las Vegas, Liam Goff of Oregon, and Talan, Kiana, Kaitlin Tucker of El Centro. She is also survived by her brothers, TL Shelton of Moreno Valley; Vernon (Jean) Shelton of El Centro; Ronny (Ann) Shelton of Show Low, Arizona; and Donny (Irene) Shelton of El Centro. Bulah was attending Silsbee Country School with Harold's sister, Louise, when she met the love of her life, Harold Goff. They dated a few months and were married on September 22, 1945 at Gretna Green's in Yuma, Arizona. Bulah worked at J.J. Newberry's in El Centro and as a Crossing Guard for the Heber school District for over 20 years. The students she helped cross the street still, to this date, have fond memories of her. She loved going to the Heart Club in Heber and met many long lasting friends there. The purpose of the Heart Club was to raise money through raffles and at Christmas time donate to charitable organizations. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in El Centro for 52 plus years. She was involved in the Women's Ministries and taught in the Primary Sunday School. She helped in the preparation for dinners for numerous occasions. Three of her favorite hymns were The Old Rugged Cross, Amazing Grace, and In the Garden. Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, square dancing, quilting, and traveling. One of her favorite things to do was to have a joyful time in her home with relatives and friends. She especially loved all the family reunions. Bulah always felt her husband, children, and grandchildren were most important in her life. She always said she lived one day at a time for her family. Bulah's viewing will take place Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hems Brothers' Mortuary in El Centro. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 871 Park Avenue, El Centro, California. Internment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, lunch to follow at the church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 26, 2020