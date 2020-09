C. Ben Jones, 101, born May 4, 1919, passed away peacefully at his home and was received into the loving arms of God on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend, we invite you to watch via livestream (see link at ApexFuneral.net ).