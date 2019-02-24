

From 1925 to 1943 "Lela" as she was called then, lived with her parents, Jose and Rebecca Casillas along with her siblings, Tony, Joe, Emma and Johnny. She attended McCabe School and El Centro High before becoming Mrs. Samuel Barros. 1943 - 1961, Military wife, mother of Frank (Barbara), Laidina (Don), Bill (Sharon) and Christina. She was more than your "Mrs. Cleaver". She ran a dairy and full-fledged farm while Dad worked outside the home. It began with over 100 cows milked by hand with all us kids helping from sunrise to sunset. Mom tended garden, sewed, crocheted and made many school clothes, home decorations, upholstery work and prom dresses. She was actively involved in her kids School, 4-H and FFA projects. She was instrumental in the assembly and clothing of the Portuguese Exhibit in the Pioneers Park Museum. Her kitchen was the place to be for all the friends of us four kids. They loved her fresh tortillas, homemade rolls, pies and especially her pineapple upside down cake. During the holidays the kitchen was filled with aroma of fresh turkeys, tamales made with produce and animals raised on the farm. 1962 - 1982 Candy emerged as a career woman. A question asked of her, "who will hire you since you've never had a real job before". First application, first interview and was hired on the spot at the Singer Sewing Machine retail store in El Centro. Throughout those twenty years she gave sewing lessons, sold machines and fabric. One year she earned the Top Sales Leader Award in the United States. That could have been the year a rancher came in on Christmas Eve and bought two of the top of the line sewing machines in the best cabinets, all cash, one for his wife and one for his mistress. 1982 - 2019 The Golden Years time for travel with dad, family and friends. Coast to coast or internationally, she enjoyed cruises the most. She became a Platinum Member with over 20 cruises during this time period. Her last vacation this past July at 93 was to Costa Rica. Her greatest joys and blessings as she said were her grandchildren, Eddie, Brian Michele, Frank Jr., Sara, Joey, Steven and six great grandsons and three great-granddaughters. She passed knowing she would have two more great-grandchildren later this year. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Murrieta Methodist Church 24652 Adams Ave. Murrieta, CA 92562 with Reflection at 9:30 a.m. Service from 10 to 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at 1 :30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 24, 2019