Carlos Mendoza, 48, of Brawley passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1972 in Sacaton, Arizona. He leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren, parents, a sister and brother and a multitude of other family members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store