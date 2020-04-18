Home

CARLOS F. MACIEL CARRERA


1945 - 2020
Carlos F. Maciel Carrera, 75, of Calexico, CA passed away due to diabetic complications during dialysis, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in El Centro, CA. Our dear beloved was a humble man who embraced happiness and joy during his life. A person who loved everyone, laughed, smiled and thanked God for his life. He was not a famous or rich man, but a man who left a greater contribution as a farm worker toiling the vegetable harvests in Northern California, may he rest in peace. He was preceded in death by his father, Telesforo Carrera and son, Esteban Carrera. He is survived by his mother, Maria G. Carrera; son, Richard Omar Carrera; siblings, Carolina Romero (Manuel), Alicia Zaragoza (Carlos), Catalina Castello (John), Jesus Carrera (Sofia), Jorge Carrera (Maricela) and Jose A. Carrera; 7 nephews and 6 nieces. A Memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 18, 2020
