Carlos R. Castro, 78, of Holtville, CA passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Carlos was born on April 4, 1941 in St. Rosalia, B.C. Sur. MX. Carlos came to the U.S. in 1973 and worked as a Custodian for the Holtville School District. He was also part of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holtville. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Castro. He is survived by two sons, Carlos N. Castro and Hector Castro. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Holtville, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 8, 2020