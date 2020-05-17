

Carlos Ruiz passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. He is survived by his children, Joe (Josie), Alfonso (Celsa), Ralph (Sandra) and Carmela; sisters, Cuca and Martha; 29 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carlos was preceded in death by Joaquina, Pabla, and his children, Wally, Maria, Gabriel and Martin and other family members in Mexico. Carlos enjoyed outings with his family, loved watching baseball, rooting for his Chivas, and discussing politics. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be private.



