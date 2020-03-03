|
Carmen Lopez, 96, of Calexico, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family due to complications of Alzheimer. Carmen was born in San Sebastian del Oeste Jalisco MX. Carmen was a talented seamstress who enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making beautiful dresses. As a teen Carmen taught school aged girls to sew. In her early 20s she met the love of her life Catarino and moved to Mexicali BC. In 1961 Carmen immigrated with Catarino and settled down in Calexico where she was a homemaker and raised 11 children. Carmen was a member of El Club de Los Amigos and served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years. She enjoyed going to Bingo every Wednesday at the Old Wal-Mart and doing Arts and Crafts at the Community Center. Carmen was active in her faith and participated in the church leading the congregation in prayer or did readings during mass. Carmen enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Carmen loved children and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was preceded in death by her parents Federico Ramos and Jovita Cobian; her husband Catarino Orendain Lopez of 72 years; her sons Sgt. Luis Alfonso Lopez-Ramos, Francisco Javier Lopez, Juan Alberto Lopez; her grandson Oscar Armando Lopez and son-in-law Harold Eugene (Gene) Lansing and 12 siblings. She is survived by sons, Jose Lopez of Calexico CA, Rene Lopez (Juana) of Covina CA, Arturo Lopez (Renee) of Moreno Valley CA; daughters, Esther Lansing of Calexico CA, Lorena Torres (Carlos) of Westmoreland CA, Terry Camargo (David) of Chula Vista CA, Irma Lopez (Miguel Nolasco) of Temecula CA, Rosa Lopez (Gil Gomez) of Chino Hills CA; sisters, Lupe Ramos of Mexicali, BC and Dimna Sanchez of Mexico City, MX; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. with rosary at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Chapel in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Father Jose Sosa officiating, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 3, 2020