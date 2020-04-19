Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
CARMEN LUA


1947 - 2020
CARMEN LUA Obituary
Carmen Lua, 72, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1947 in San Gregorio, Michoacan, Mexico. Carmen is survived by her daughters, Maria Lua, Rosa Hernandez, Lupe Gallegos, Carmen Espino, Jessenia Lua-Motta and Vanessa Lua and son, Edgar Lua. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 19, 2020
