

Carmen M. Savala, 88, a long time resident of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Carmen was born and raised in Calipatria. On January 19, 1952, Carmen married Jimmy L. Savala and they had six children. Carmen was involved in many activities while raising her children, which included Calipatria PTA, St. Patricks's Ladies Society, Catechism teacher at St. Patrick's Church for eighteen years and she dedicated time to babysitting her grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her friends, and she loved cooking, making homemade tortillas, salsa and her best homemade tamales for everyone who would visit her, especially her grandchildren. She would always welcome everyone with open arms. She loved music, dancing, was skilled with crocheting and had a passion for gardening. Our mother was a strong woman of faith and strong values who always had her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gather in a circle and kneel to pray the rosary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Savala; daughter, Rachel Savala; father, Pedro E. Magana; mother, Antonia E. Magana; brother, Pedro Magana, Jr. and sister, Mary Tapia. Carmen is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Arturo) Navarro of Calipatria, Yolanda (Victor) Nava of Imperial, Gloria (Jesse) Rivas of Calipatria, Frances (Alfred) Spence of Calipatria; sons, Jimmy Jr. (Said) Savala of Calipatria and Manny (Lorena) Savala of Calipatria; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; sisters, Esther Gastelo, Nicholasa Hurtado, Aurelia Borundra and Teresa Aceves; brothers, Cresencio Magana and Hipolito Magana, Jr. Carmen was a loving, caring and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be greatly missed, but always cherished by her family and friends. She will never be forgotten and will forever be in our hearts. Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria. Viewing 8 to 9 a.m., Rosary 9 to 10 a.m., Mass 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow after mass at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Thank You to the staff of Imperial Heights for the quality care provided on behalf of Carmen M. Savala. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 5, 2019