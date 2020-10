Carmen Mendez Cortez, 85, of Brawley, Ca passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Carmen was born on July 16, 1935 in Holtville, CA. She married Henry Marquez Cortez on October 20, 1975 in the Imperial County. She is survived by Husband Henry M. Cortez of Brawley, CA; sons, Robert Mendez Morales of Brawley, CA, Mike Mendez Morales of Denver, CO, Rudy Mendez Morales of Brawley, CA, Ruben Mendez Morales of La Mesa, TX. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store