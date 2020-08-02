

Carmen Ortiz Huerta of El Centro passed away on July 15, 2020 at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA due to COVID 19. She was born on September 18, 1931 in Holtville, CA. She was the oldest of 8 children born to Jose Briseno Ortiz and Eulalia Loya Ortiz and was a lifelong resident of El Centro, CA. She was married to Antonio F Huerta in November 1950 in Yuma, AZ and worked as a homemaker. Carmen was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Tony; her granddaughter, Amanda; sons, Joe and Mario Huerta and daughter, Monica Huerta. Survivors include her sons, Richard (Hilda) of Santa Rosa, Armando of San Bernardino and Michael of El Centro; daughters, Gloria Granillo and Theresa Huerta of El Centro and Patricia Loera of Murrieta; sisters, Alice Garcia Of San Diego, Lydia Perez of San Bernardino and brother, Felix Ortiz of Delano; 19 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews. Nana Car (as she was called), loved to crochet blankets and slippers and gave to all of her loved ones. She loved to travel and she loved her dogs. She was a cancer survivor. She was loved by all and will be missed by each and every member of her family. Private services and celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to COVID -19 regulations. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the Faith.



