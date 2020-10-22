

Carmen Salcedo, 96, of Imperial passed away on September 30, 2020 due to natural causes in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 8, 1923 in El Carmen, Jalisco, MX. Our mother was a devoted Christian dedicated to her church. She was a homemaker most of her life, an extremely hard working woman who was known for her excellent skills at cooking, gardening, crocheting and sewing. In the 1980s she was a volunteer with the Imperial County Migrant Program and had also been employed P/T at Imperial County Work Training Center for Senior Citizens, working at various locations; i.e. Head Start at El Centro Community Center, Imperial County Fire Department, Central High School Cafeteria, and IVAR Thrift Store. Our mother was also proud to have become a U.S. Citizen in the mid-90s. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Roman Zamora and Salome Tello de Zamora; husband, Jesus Salcedo; son, Jose Luis Salcedo; siblings, Juana, Jesus, Maria, and Roman Jr. She is survived by daughters, Josie (David) Morelli, Elena (Leonardo) Gonzalez, Manuela (Joel) LaRive, Lupe Salcedo, and Carmen Salcedo; sons, Carlos (Yolanda) Salcedo, Armando Salcedo, Mike Salcedo and Martin Salcedo; grandchildren, Carlos Salcedo Jr., Gerardo Salcedo, Amber Morelli, Michael Gonzalez, Melissa Salcedo, Nick Salcedo, Andrea Salcedo, Michael Salcedo and Jesse Salcedo; 11 great- grandchildren; sister, Refugio (Cuca) Zamora; nephews, Manuel Ascencion and Javier Ascencion; numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Christ Community Church 590 W. Orange Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 and will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Freeman (Christ Community Church) and Vicente Barrientos, Jr. (Apostolic Assembly). Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 201 Gillett Street, El Centro, CA 92243.





