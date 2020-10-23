1/2
CARMEN ZAMORA SALCEDO
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARMEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carmen Salcedo, 96, of Imperial passed away on September 30, 2020 due to natural causes in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 8, 1923 in El Carmen, Jalisco, MX. Our mother was a devoted Christian dedicated to her church. She was a homemaker most of her life, an extremely hard working woman who was known for her excellent skills at cooking, gardening, crocheting and sewing. In the 1980s she was a volunteer with the Imperial County Migrant Program and had also been employed P/T at Imperial County Work Training Center for Senior Citizens, working at various locations; i.e. Head Start at El Centro Community Center, Imperial County Fire Department, Central High School Cafeteria, and IVAR Thrift Store. Our mother was also proud to have become a U.S. Citizen in the mid-90s. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Roman Zamora and Salome Tello de Zamora; husband, Jesus Salcedo; son, Jose Luis Salcedo; siblings, Juana, Jesus, Maria, and Roman Jr. She is survived by daughters, Josie (David) Morelli, Elena (Leonardo) Gonzalez, Manuela (Joel) LaRive, Lupe Salcedo, and Carmen Salcedo; sons, Carlos (Yolanda) Salcedo, Armando Salcedo, Mike Salcedo and Martin Salcedo; grandchildren, Carlos Salcedo Jr., Gerardo Salcedo, Amber Morelli, Michael Gonzalez, Melissa Salcedo, Nick Salcedo, Andrea Salcedo, Michael Salcedo and Jesse Salcedo; 11 great- grandchildren; sister, Refugio (Cuca) Zamora; nephews, Manuel Ascencion and Javier Ascencion; numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Christ Community Church 590 W. Orange Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 and will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Freeman (Christ Community Church) and Vicente Barrientos, Jr. (Apostolic Assembly). Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 201 Gillett Street, El Centro, CA 92243.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved