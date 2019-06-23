Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL SAWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL DONNA SAWYER


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROL DONNA SAWYER Obituary
Donna "Carol" Sawyer, 77, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 in St. George Utah surrounded by family. She was born on March 18, 1942 in Holtville, California Carol is survived by her children, Johnnie Collmar of Cedar City, Utah, Melo Eversole of New Mexico, Martin Rowland of Stockton, California, Patrick Rowland of Bullhead, Arizona and several grandchildren and great-children; brother, Charlie Sawyer of Sun City, California; numerous nieces and nephews. Services are pending and will be private in the near future.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.