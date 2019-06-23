|
Donna "Carol" Sawyer, 77, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 in St. George Utah surrounded by family. She was born on March 18, 1942 in Holtville, California Carol is survived by her children, Johnnie Collmar of Cedar City, Utah, Melo Eversole of New Mexico, Martin Rowland of Stockton, California, Patrick Rowland of Bullhead, Arizona and several grandchildren and great-children; brother, Charlie Sawyer of Sun City, California; numerous nieces and nephews. Services are pending and will be private in the near future.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 23, 2019