

Carolyn Faye Machado, 83, of Brawley, Ca. journeyed home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Carolyn was born on February 23, 1938 in Arnett, Oklahoma to loving parents E.R. and Dorothy Gilbreath. Carolyn moved to California to pursue her career in education and it is there that she met and married Doyle Machado. The two of them spent 43 years building a life together. They enjoyed working hard, golfing, traveling, and spending time with their family and friends. Everyone has fond memories of Carolyn as a well-known teacher and friend, who spent 47 years making a difference in the lives of many generations throughout her community. Every student she had was considered one of her kids and through all her years of teaching, she was able to remember them all. Carolyn was an avid animal lover, and her dogs were her babies. Her special pup Precious was her caring and comforting friend until the end. Carolyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. We hold on to the hope that through the love of Jesus Christ we will see her again in Heaven one day. Carolyn is survived by her husband Doyle Machado; children Stacie (Norman) Chandler, Todd (Claire) Machado and, Micki (Paul) Rodriguez. Carolyn is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends along with her caretaker Theresa (Teri) Harris. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Norman Chandler officiating, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial and her final resting place will be in her hometown of Arnett, Oklahoma with a graveside service being planned for the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to her favorite charity, The Humane Society of Imperial County, 1585 W. Pico Avenue, El Centro, Ca. 92243.



