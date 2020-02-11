Home

CAROLYN HAVENS


1932 - 2020
Carolyn Havens of Imperial, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born February 18, 1932 in San Diego, CA and later moved to the Imperial Valley where she attended schools in El Centro and Imperial. She was selected Homecoming Queen her senior year at Imperial High School. She married Howard Havens and celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was employed by the Imperial Unified School District and retired from Ben Hulse Elementary School. Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Gary and daughter, Nancy. She is survived by her husband, Howard; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandsons, Ryan, Lance (Sami), Russell (Leesha) and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Vernon Grace.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 11, 2020
