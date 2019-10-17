|
Carroll was born May 26th 1925 in Grimes County, Oklahoma. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, William Crawford and Mary Ethel Childers; brother, Reverend, Alton Leonard Childers; sister, Brenda Geraldine Childers; his first wife, Annie June Childers; his second wife, Judith Velma Childers. Carroll is survived by his present wife, Deborah Steward Childers of El Centro; Carroll's and Annie June's two biological daughters, Sandra Gail Childers of El Cajon CA and Carolyn June Childers Culver City, CA; sister, Norma Angeline Childers-Hampton of Visalia, CA. His eight stepchildren, Aleta, Lori, Michelle McBee and Randall Copp. Gavin, Richard, Amanda and David Steward; His nine grandchildren, Christopher McBride, Joey and Sarah Catania, Jennifer Black, Aletta Walker, Katelyn Singh, Quade, Quentin, and Kyron Copp; numerous nieces and nephews. Carroll excelled in High School Sports representing the Spartans of Central Union High. As a Sophomore he gained recognition for his ability, to win, as a Varsity Football Team player. Carroll was Winner of the CIF Wrestling State Championship, also voted to represent his Class at Boy's State. Carroll's proudest and finest recognition Award was to be Honored and inducted into the Imperial Valley Football Hall of Fame, at the Stockman's Club, Brawley, California. After graduating from Central High, He applied and learned major mechanical skills for heavy Caterpillar Farm Equipment. He honed this knowledge and skills to become, El Centro Faure Tractor Company, Top Salesman. Carroll, achieved his goals in life with setting a standard of hard work, perseverance, developing a real camaraderie with the Imperial Valley Ranchers and Farming Industry. He owned and operated Heber Equipment Company, also known as Childers Equipment Company. Retiring at the age of 89 years old, telling his Daughter Sandy, "He shouldn't have retired so early", then continued with, "I should have kept working". This was said at age 93, and still driving his Red F150 Ford Pickup. One of his proudest achievements was the supervising with "hands on" designing, and building his and Judy's Hacienda Style Home, 38 years ago, on his Farmland in the Seeley, California area. This home was his pride and joy, along with the loyalty of his little Terrier "Bunny" who stayed by his side with love, and faithfulness. God Blessed Carroll, allowing him to spend his final days in his home with "Bunny". Submitted: In Loving Memory of my brother Carroll. Norma Angeline-Childers Hampton.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 17, 2019