Former Imperial Valley resident, Cary Benjamin "Ben" Jones, 101, passed away peacefully at his home in Pittsboro, NC on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born May 4, 1919 in Apex, NC to Bessie Sprinkle Jones and Cary Braxton Jones. His father passed away in January 1923 leaving behind a young wife, 2 daughters, and Ben, who then became "man of the house." He attended Fairview School and graduated Apex High School in 1937, a star athlete in all sports and Student Body President. At North Carolina State College he majored in Textile Management, lettered in Football and Baseball (earning the nickname "Jackrabbit Jones"), and participated in the Flying Cadet Program and Sigma Nu Fraternity. Ben came to the Imperial Valley in 1940 to visit his sister, Frances and brother-in-law, John Jackson. During this time he worked for Bank of America, and helped out on the Jackson family farm and tended cattle after hours. He came to love all facets of the cattle industry, and even spent time in San Diego working and learning the meat packing end of the business. Following the tragic bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps (AAC) in January 1942 at Fort Rosecrans, San Diego, CA completing flight schools in Hemet, CA and Bakersfield, CA and then earning his Pilot Wings at Luke Field, Phoenix, AZ. 2nd Lt. Jones was later assigned to the 316th Fighter Squadron ("Hell's Belles") of the 324th Fighter Group. Before going overseas to North Africa, Sicily, and Italy he married his sweetheart, Agnes "Marie" Fitzgerald of Princeton, NC. He remained overseas as a Combat Fighter Pilot flying mostly P-40's until January 1944. His last two years were spent in Arizona and Connecticut as an Engineering Officer and Test Pilot, flying many aircraft available to fly at the time including the P-50, P-51, P-47, P-38, B-25, and C-45. Capt. C. Ben Jones was honorably discharged in January 1946. The family, which now included a baby girl named Susan, moved to El Centro, CA where he and John Jackson planned and built Anza Meat Packing Company. During construction of Anza, Ben owned and operated IV Meat Company which held meat lockers for cold storage. To make ends meet he also drove a sugar beet truck at night during harvest time. Once completed, the Anza Meat Packing Company was written up in Meat Magazine as the most modern meat packing plant ever built. Ben was the President and Manager of Anza Meat Packing Company for over 25 years, also partnering in cattle feeding and other business ventures. During his time in the Imperial Valley he coached youth sports and served on committees and boards such as First Methodist Church in El Centro, El Centro Chamber of Commerce, Airport Planning Board of California, and National Meat Packer's Association, and was a member of the Stockman's Club of Imperial Valley where his brand still displays today. He received a Gold Card Life Membership to the California Mid-Winter Fair for his many years of supporting 4-H and FFA livestock projects. He coordinated a Regional Fly-In for the Imperial Valley including airplanes of different types and vintages. He was an avid pilot, flying his Navion for cattle business, trips to NC, and the occasional race. In 1970, Ben and his wife, Velda Percival Jones, bought land in Chatham County, NC and developed a cow-calf operation. They worked tirelessly, but happily made good friends wherever they went. In 2000, he was inducted into the NC State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame. In 2019, the City of Siler City, NC awarded Ben the "Key to the Town" for his courageous service during WWII and contributions to the community. He credited his many achievements in life to lessons learned in Football regarding teamwork and quick thinking, and to good family, friends, business partners, and wonderful employees. He was a true "Southern Gentleman" who always had an encouraging good word to share, a twinkle in his eye, a witty sense of humor, and steadfast faith. After leaving the Imperial Valley, he maintained and cherished close and lasting relationships with his friends, former customers, and employees. Ben was a kind and loving friend to all, and his greatest desire was for us all to "Be Happy." He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velda P. Jones; former wife, Marie F. Kearney; sisters, Katharine J. Ogburn of Apex, NC, and Frances J. Jackson (John) of El Centro, CA; nephews, John D. Jackson and Chrisman Ben Jackson, and niece Sara Jackson Crosby. Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Susan Jones Brock (Jim) of El Centro, CA, and their children: Benjamin Brock (Alison), Suzanne Vanlandingham (Joshua), Sarah "Sally" Sprecco (Nicholas), and Robert Brock (Alejandra); stepson, Walter J. Wylie (Lana) of Little River, SC, and their children: Kimberly W. Tuemler (Jim) and Robert "Whit" Wylie (Sara); and Ben's loving companion, Jean W. Watkins of Siler City, NC. He is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren, Amelia and Elizabeth Brock; Madeline, Emily and Sarah Vanlandingham; Gracie, Brock and Laney Sprecco; Hector and Alyssa Cazares, and Sophia and James Alexander Brock; Ryan, Paul, Caroline, Nicolas and Rhett Tuemler; Edward, Walter B., Ann Whitacre and Lana Jean Wylie; as well as 7 nieces, great-nieces and great- nephews, a large extended family, and many dear friends. Services will be held when travel is safe for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to UNC Hospice at 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312 (go.unc.edu/unchospice
), or to a charity special to you. *For a more detailed obituary and condolences visit ApexFuneral.net
