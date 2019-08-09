Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Calipatria, CA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
CATALINA R. ZAMBRANO


1931 - 2019
CATALINA R. ZAMBRANO Obituary
Catalina Zambrano, 87, of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Calipatria and later married Justino Zambrano in Calipatria. Catalina is survived by her 10 children, 39 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren.; sister, Vera Beltran of Calipatria, CA and Josie Quiroz of San Diego, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.