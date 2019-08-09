|
Catalina Zambrano, 87, of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1931 in Calipatria and later married Justino Zambrano in Calipatria. Catalina is survived by her 10 children, 39 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren.; sister, Vera Beltran of Calipatria, CA and Josie Quiroz of San Diego, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2019