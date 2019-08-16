|
Catalina R. Zambrano 87 of Calipatria, CA was called home on July 31, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1931. She passed of natural causes with her family by her side. Catalina attended Bonita school in Calipatria, was also a homemaker and enjoyed family, friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Justino Zambrano; son, Mitchell Zambrano and grandson, Robbie Landeros. Catalina is survived by her children, Ernie and Griselda Peralta of Calipatria, CA, Sophia Burgueno of Calipatria, CA, Blanch and Frank Salcido of Calipatria, CA, Joe and Martha Lopez of Brawley, CA, Natalie Landeros of Calipatria, CA, Ricky Zambrano of Calipatria, CA, Larry Zambrano of Calipatria, CA, Debra and Lee Hall of El Centro, CA Efrain and Linda Zambrano of Caliaptria, CA and Justina Fonder of Calipatria, CA; sisters, Vera Beltran of Calipatria, CA and Josie Quiroz of San Diego, CA; 39 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria, CA with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 16, 2019