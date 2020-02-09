|
|
Cathy Lorensen Bennett, 71, of El Centro, CA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Cathy was born on August 18, 1948 in Calexico, CA. Cathy was raised in Holtville, California. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1966. She married Richard E. Bennett on July 2, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV. Cathy was a proud owner of Cathy Lorensen Bennett Bookkeeping and Tax Service for 45 years. She was loved by the local business community. She was very proud of her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin C. Lorensen; mother, Vivian H. Lorensen and brother Steve Lorensen. She is survived by her husband, Richard Bennett; daughter, Chandra Crow Seaman; granddaughter, Karrisa (Edwin) Contreras, and Kaela Crow; great-grandchildren, Raylynn, Remi, and Ethan Contreras; brothers, Spike (Donna) Lorensen, Jon and Ronnie Lorensen; sisters, Paula Marquez and Dana (Steve) Cato and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with her nephew Greg Marquez officiating, at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 9, 2020