Cecilia Preciado, 90, of Calexico, CA passed away in her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019 of natural causes. Cecilia was born on November 22, 1929 in Santa Ana, CA. She worked seasonal in the summer for several years at TRI-Valley cannery in Thornton, CA, She was the matriarch of our family and loved family gatherings. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in Mexicali. She was preceded in death by her husband Pabla Preciado and son, Alejandro Sanchez. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sonia and Paul Bugarin; son, Pablo Preciado Jr.; daughter-in-law Teresa Sanchez; grandchildren, Alex Sanchez, Beatrice Flores, Cindy Sanchez, Christina Mojica, Paul Bugarin Jr., Alexxis, Adriaan, Nathanielle, Jovanni and Sofia Preciado; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and future daughter-in-law Karina. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. A service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA with Jose Sosa officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020