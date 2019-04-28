

Celia Deen passed away on April 20, 2019 in El Centro, California. Celia was born and raised in Calipatria, California. Her parents were pioneer farmers in the north end. Celia graduated from Calipatria High School. She continued her studies in San Diego, attended and graduated from South Western Beauty College. After completing her studies, Celia stayed in San Diego and worked for many years as a hairstylist. Later, Celia returned to the Imperial Valley to be closer to her family and continued to practice as a beautician until her retirement. Celia had an absolute passion for her vocation, she was a very successful hairstylist and she took great pride in owning her own beauty salon and decorating it beautifully for the holidays. Her customers also looked forward to seeing her decorations every holiday season. She retired in her 80's. Celia was a beloved family member and member of her faith community. She was a life member of Saint Mary's Parish since the 1960's. Faith was central to Celia's life. Celia loved to attend mass on Sundays. Celia and her late sister Mary completed many pilgrimages to the Holy Land, France, and Spain. Celia often devoted her time to take elderly members of the faith community to church and also donated her time and hairstyling services to people in convalescent homes. Celia was a woman of impeccable taste and class. She loved the arts, enjoyed painting, and tending to her garden. Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Guadalupe Deen; brothers, Alvaro, Joe and Emilio Deen and sisters, Eva and Mary Deen. Celia is survived by her brother John (Esther) Deen of El Centro, Carmen (David) Hurtardo of Calipatria, Sara (Judge) Lehnhardt of Holtville, Rose Jensen of Sparks, NV., Genevieve (Harnek) Brar of Huntington Beach, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be privately held for family to attend. A very special thank you to Socorro Ortega and Ines Venegas, wonderful caregivers to Celia. Thank you AccentCare for their love, care, and compassion. A very special thank you to Rosina and Briana from AccentCare.