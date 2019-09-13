|
|
Cesar Diaz, 55, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 of natural causes in Brawley. He was born on June 23, 1964 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico and later married Leticia Diaz on January 21, 1982 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Cesar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to many. He will be missed immensely. Cesar was preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Francisca Diaz; brothers, Benito, Felipe, Pedro, Hector, and Francisco Javier Diaz and sister, Micaela Ruiz. He is survived by his wife, Leticia Diaz, sons and daughters-in-law, Cesar and Natalie Diaz, Fausto and Marlynn Diaz, Grandchildren: Leonardo, Kailani, Aleah Sophia, Milania and Isaac Diaz; siblings, Alma Lorena Diaz, Margarita Cabanillas, Maria Isabel Diaz, Alfonso, Victor, Marcos, and Jose Manuel Diaz. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 402 S. Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 13, 2019