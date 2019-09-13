Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for CESAR DIAZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CESAR DIAZ


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CESAR DIAZ Obituary

Cesar Diaz, 55, of Brawley passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 of natural causes in Brawley. He was born on June 23, 1964 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico and later married Leticia Diaz on January 21, 1982 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Cesar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to many. He will be missed immensely. Cesar was preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Francisca Diaz; brothers, Benito, Felipe, Pedro, Hector, and Francisco Javier Diaz and sister, Micaela Ruiz. He is survived by his wife, Leticia Diaz, sons and daughters-in-law, Cesar and Natalie Diaz, Fausto and Marlynn Diaz, Grandchildren: Leonardo, Kailani, Aleah Sophia, Milania and Isaac Diaz; siblings, Alma Lorena Diaz, Margarita Cabanillas, Maria Isabel Diaz, Alfonso, Victor, Marcos, and Jose Manuel Diaz. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 402 S. Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CESAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now