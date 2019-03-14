

Charles Demorjian passed away in the early hours of March 6th, as a result of a fall. He was born in New Jersey and lived in California for the last 50 years, with the last 45 in El Centro. Charles was a past master of the Masonic Lodge and was a life member. He served as the exalted ruler of the BPOElks, El Centro and was a member for many years. He served in the United States Merchant Service during WWII and has been active member of American Legion Post 25 for many years. He had a busy and varied career path during his lifetime and worked well into his 90th year. He was an electrician most of his life and retired from the civil service in 1987. At which time he opened and ran Basha's New York Deli. Charles was married to Carmella and is survived by their three daughters, Dona LaDuca, Patricia (Dane) Thompson and Laura (Christopher) Kowitski. He is survived by his wife Barbara and daughter Verna (Billy) Wow-Wright. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Anthony LaDuca, Nicole LaDuca (Patrick) Quinn, Jeffrey Kowitski, Dane Peter (Kathryn) Thompson, Kevin Kowitski, Lisa Kowitski, Cara Thompson (Ryan) Hatch, Charles and William Wright. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Anthony Quinn with the third due in late April to Cara and Ryan Hatch. He is also survived by his sister, Judith (Earnie) Porta and brother Harry (Roberta) Demorjian and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March, 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, El Centro, with internment at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following. The family would like to invite you to a meal at the Thompson home at 522 West Murphy Rd., Imperial after the cemetery. The American Legion Post 25 in El Centro will host a "Post Everlasting Memorial" as well on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary