

Charles Edward Corda, 66, formerly of Calexico, CA, and most recently of Kapaau, Hawaii, passed away on June 3, 2019. Charlie was a well-known artist in Hawaii where he had made his home for the past 30 years. His admired and greatly appreciated art works ranged from cast aluminum sculptures to intricately etched plexiglass. A few years ago, he was honored by the State Foundation for Art in Public Places which reviewed work from over 65 local artists and selected one of his pieces for installation at the State Capitol. Charlie was a popular teacher for visiting students from RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) and he volunteered his time and energies to Hui Noeau Center for Visual Arts. He had established a foundry and studio where he developed a number of innovative processes and tools to create his artworks. Charlie was born to Ernie and Gerrie Corda. He is survived by sister, Carolyn Corda (John Burton); brothers, Craig Corda (Cathy Corda) and Curt Corda (Julie Corda) and many cousins, 3 great nephews, 3 nieces; uncle, Ed Rice (Linda Rice); aunt, Sally Rice. He leaves behind a close community of long-time friends in Hawaii. Friends and family will remember Charlie for his mechanical inventiveness, creative use of materials, off-beat sense of humor, and generous spirit. A celebration of Charlies life is planned for early fall. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 14, 2019