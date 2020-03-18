|
|
Charles "Corky" Fimbres, 94, passed away on February 19, 2020. His parents were Gabriel and Luisa Fimbres. He was born in El Centro, CA and raised in Calexico, CA. He attended Calexico schools. In high school Corky played Football (1942, 1944) and baseball (1944). As a quarterback and captain he led the football team to two league championships. (1942 and 1944) In football he was All Valley in 1944. In 2006 he was inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Fame. In 1944 he also played centerfield where he was selected All Valley. He was considered by his peers to be one of the greatest athletes of his generation. Before graduating from high school, Corky enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S Kennebago (AO-81) "The Mighty Mo". The ship's overseas bases included Taku, Hong Kong, China and Panama. Activity during World War II: Corky served as a Seaman First Class during the invasion of Okinawa and in the liberation of the Philippine Islands. The U.S.S. Kennebago was part of the fleet 100 miles off the coast of Japan under the command of Admiral Nimitz. After his discharge from the Navy Corky returned to Calexico. He married Margaret Tamayo in 1948. They were married for 24 years and had 5 children. Corky was a Renaissance man. His employment history included: A & P Market employee, milkman for Quality Dairy (Foremost). He also managed Burger Boy, Roberto's Restaurant, Rosie's Cafe and a mobile home park. He also worked for Kmart, Imperial Hardware, Pizza Hut and was a greeter at the Calexico Walmart store. Corky loved college football, professional football and baseball. During the 1950's and 1960's he was active in the Calexico Community promoting sports by coaching the youth who participated in Pony League. He played in alumni football games and encouraged other alumni to participate. He was also a member of the A&P softball team in the Men's Softball League. Corky enjoyed spending time with his family and listening to country western music. Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Patsy Cline were his favorites. Charles "Corky" Fimbres is survived by his children: Norma Lizarraga, Charles (Judy) Fimbres, Lynda (Juan) Orduna, Judy (Richard) Bird, and Gabriel Fimbres and 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was a fun loving prankster. He was always willing to help anyone in need. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 18, 2020