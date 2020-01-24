|
Charles Norval "Bud" Johnson lived a Norman Rockwell style childhood. He was born an only child in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming In 1925. His Grandmother, who was a Midwife, delivered him to his parents Opal and Harold Johnson who loved and adored him, as did his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Bud loved Hunting, Fishing and Traveling, especially with his children Chuck, Joan, Michael and Matt; his Grandchildren; his Great Grandchildren and his wife of 37 wonderful years, Dixie. Bud worked many jobs in his lifetime. He graduated from the University of Wyoming and later obtained his Masters Degree from the Arizona State University. In 1957 he moved his young family from Wyoming to California. That is where he pursued his primary career - education. First as a teacher and coach, then as a counselor and finally as Vice Principal at Central Union High School in El Centro, CA. He retired after working there for 36 years to help his wife with her boutique design and manufacturing business. This business enabled them to travel and cruise the world marketing their products. It was his longtime wish to buy a Motorhome, sell everything and go full time R-Ving, which they did for 8 crazy fun years. It was a grand adventure for 2 people who were unconditionally devoted to each other. You could say they were joined at the hip. They went deep into Mexico and Canada. They crisscrossed the United States a number of times resulting in visiting all of the states, including Alaska. The "gypsy lifestyle" ended when Bud decided at the young age of 80 it was time to settle down. They bought a home in the Villages Florida, and another wonderful new adventure began. Bud loved everything about the Villages - the free golf, driving around in his golf cart, using the Rec centers, and especially entertaining with good friends. He never took for granted his great life that he lived with such passion and gusto with his loving wife, family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bud in the Villages on 28 January, 2020.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 24, 2020