Charles Roark, 75, of Brawley, CA passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Charles was born on May 20, 1944 in Compton, CA. Charlie moved to Brawley in 1967 to work with his father at Valley NH3 Transport, he managed the company until he retired in 2006. Charlie enjoyed fishing, hunting, jeeping and trips to Mexico and Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Ruby Roark; sister, Janet Lowe. He is survived by wife, Andrea Roark of Brawley; daughters, Mindy Aldridge (Kevin) of San Mateo; Hilarie Roark of Brawley, Debbie Booker of Alabama; sisters, Brenda Havling of Brawley and Barbara Hill of Bellflower; grandchildren Jackson, Harper, Bryce and Kristen; two great grandchildren; niece, Dawn Swerdfeger (Ron) of Brawley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Del Rio Country Club. Instead of memorials, Charlie would want you to invest in yourself for the future.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 19, 2020