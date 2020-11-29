Chris Creasman, 84, passed away in Yuma, Arizona on November 12, 2020 at Yuma Regional Hospital. Chris is survived by his daughter, Rori Izbicki-Creasman; 3 grandchildren, Ashley (Edward) Ryan, Jennifer Izbicki and Robert Izbicki and great-grandson, Grayson Ryan. Cremation Service for Chris will be held at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, California. The viewing will be held on December 2, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior
Foundation; or any other Veterans Foundation.