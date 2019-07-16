

Christina Limos, 69, of Bakersfield, CA passed away on June 25, 2019. She was born on August 30, 1949 in Brawley. Tina worked many years at The Buick Restaurant and Lounge, and most recently worked 25+ years up and down the state of California for Costco Wholesale. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fern Eugenio; sister, Gloria Eugenio-Tait, Arthur Chico Eugenio and Rebecca Jean Eugenio. Tina is survived by her children, Louis V. Limos II of Yakima, WA and Jennifer Ramirez of Bakersfield, CA; grandchildren, Victor and Kiana Limos of Yakima, WA and Makenna and Jaxson Ramirez of Bakersfield, CA; brothers, John (Valerie) Eugenio of Spring Valley, CA, Robert (Debi) Eugenio of Camarillo, CA, Danny (Nicki) Eugenio of Brawley, CA; sisters, JoAnn Almueti of Yakima, WA and Carol (Kurt) Howard of Yakima, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Freeman, Christ Community Church. A Celebration of Life to follow at 399 S. Haskell Drive, El Centro. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 16, 2019